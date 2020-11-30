CONYERS — The Conyers Rockdale Bicycle and Trail Coalition (CRB&TC), the city of Conyers and Rockdale County are taking further steps to encourage and welcome cyclists to ride within the city of Conyers and Rockdale County.
During the first weeks of November, Conyers and Rockdale County Transportation departments installed signage marking the first official Bicycle Route within the county. Road cyclists now have a clearly marked 20-mile route on low traffic roads. The route incorporates both multi-use trails and roads within the city and northern portion of the county.
Bicycle Route 1 was developed by forming a partnership between CRB&TC, the city and the county. CRB&TC Chairman Shawn Bilak highlighted the enthusiasm from all parties to make this happen. CRB&TC provided the signage with the city and county placing the signs.
“It couldn’t have gone any smoother,” said Bilak.
The addition of Bicycle Route 1 reflects the diversity of bicycle riders within the county. Novice riders use the trail system, while more experienced riders graduate to the roads.
Bilak said it is important to note that this route is designed for “Road Cyclists” who are comfortable riding with traffic on roads while following all traffic rules. The route incorporates sections that are already being used by the Metro Area Cycling Club, Covington Conyers Cycling Club, C-Town bikes, and the large Saturday Tucker hills ride.
The route can be viewed at https://ridewithgps.com/routes/33755835
Bicycle Route 1 is the only county bicycle route within the state, said Bilak.
CRBTC is a grassroots organization whose goal is to promote healthy lifestyles, providing safe opportunities to travel by or foot for recreation and practical purposes. CRBTC works on behalf of riders in communicating with elected officials and administration regarding cycling and community issues. For more information about CRB&TC, please visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CRBTC.
