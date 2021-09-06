CONYERS — Concerns over the increasing amount of silt collecting in Randy Poynter Lake and the decreasing capacity of the reservoir have prompted local residents to begin an awareness campaign for Conyers and Rockdale County officials.
George Kelecheck, a supervisor on the Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District board, concerned citizens and former members of the Rockdale Water and Sewerage Authority met with Conyers Mayor Vince Evans and city staff members on Aug. 4 to outline the issues with the reservoir. They are planning a similar meeting on Sept. 15 with Rockdale Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt.
Kelecheck said the group will present an overview of their concerns about the reservoir and offer some possible solutions. Poynter Lake, located on the north end of the county, serves Rockdale Water Resources customers as the sole source of potable water in the county.
Rockdale officials have been aware of the silting problem in the reservoir for at least 11 years, but nothing has been done to correct the issue. A Citizen article published in 2010 outlined the silt problem and the steps local officials were beginning to consider, including dredging, to deal with it. However, there was no budget to fund the corrective measures and they have not been funded since.
In 2010 it was estimated that 10% of the lake’s capacity had been taken up by silt. It is now estimated that 25% of the reservoir’s capacity has been lost due to silting.
Pollution of the Big Haynes Creek Watershed that feeds the reservoir is also a concern. Portions of the watershed lie in Rockdale, Walton, Newton and Gwinnett counties. Kelecheck said a 1995 agreement between Rockdale and the other counties and cities in the watershed to protect the watershed area expired in January and needs to be renewed.
Terry Mitchell, who owns two farms and hundreds of acres in the Big Haynes Creek Watershed, said he has seen firsthand over more than 40 years the changes in the watershed and, ultimately, in the reservoir.
As development in Gwinnett County and other areas north has increased, silt from water runoff has flowed into the watershed, into Big Haynes Creek and into the reservoir.
Mitchell said the water in Big Haynes Creek at the old McElroy Mill in Gwinnett County was at one time 9 or 10 feet deep; now, he said, it’s about 1 foot deep due to the silt that’s collected there.
Of particular concern in the watershed is Copart - East Inc., an auto salvage yard located on Ga. Highway 20 across from Mitchell’s home. Mitchell said he has spent years fighting the expansion of the salvage yard, which now has about 80 acres in use. He said the salvage yard contributes to the silting problem, along with pollutants from the vehicles stored there.
