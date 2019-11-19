ATLANTA - Is Atlanta the “Sin City of the South?” According to a new study by WalletHub, it is.
Atlanta is ranked No. 5 out of 180 cities WalletHub studied in its comparison, ahead of Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Miami, and Denver. The Top 10 most sinful cities are:
1. Las Vegas, Nev.
2. Los Angeles, Calif.
3. St. Louis, Mo.
4. Houston, Texas
5. Atlanta, Ga.
6. Philadelphia, Penn.
7. Chicago, Ill.
8. New York, N.Y.
9. Miami, Fla.
10. Denver, Colo.
Other cities of note include Orlando, Fla., which was 11th, Washington D.C., which placed 15th, New Orleans, La., was 16th, and San Francisco, Calif. was 17th. Two other Georgia cities made the rankings with Columbus ranked 57th, and Augusta ranked 104th.
In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
They examined those dimensions using 39 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness. Finally, they calculated each city’s weighted average across all metrics to determine its overall score, or WalletHub Vice Index, and used the resulting scores to rank-order the cities.
Atlanta was ranked No. 1 in Jealousy. Jealousy consists of:
• Theft per 1,000 residents
• Identity theft complaints per capita
• Fraud and other complaints per capita
Atlanta also ranked No. 4 in Lust and No. 9 in Vanity.
Lust consists of:
• Adult entertainment establishments per capita
Atlanta was tied for No. 1 with Las Vegas, Portland, Ore., and Tampa, Fla. for most adult entertainment establishments per capita.
• Erotic/Burlesque events per capita
• Google Search Index for “XXX Entertainment”
• Most active Tinder users
• Teen birth rates
Vanity consists of:
• Beauty salons per capita
• Tanning salons per capita
• Google Search Index for “Top 5 Plastic Surgeries”
In other rankings, Atlanta was 29th in Angry and Hatred, 114th in Excesses and Vice, 179 in Greed, and 51st in Laziness.
But not all the news about Atlanta was bad. Atlanta did tie five other cities for having the highest charitable donations by percentage of income.