Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, here in Washington, D.C. on August 3, is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview.

“I’ve registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense,” Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office.

