CONYERS - Family members of a sister and brother who were found dead Dec. 2 along with the sister’s husband are saying Rockdale County Sheriff's detectives have told them the husband killed his wife and her brother, but not before the wife mortally wounded him also.
Michael Curry, 50, his wife, Jaydah Curry, 25, and her brother, Josh Baker, 19, were found dead in the Currys’ Sweet Water Lane home when deputies checked the home after Jaydah and Josh’s mom had not heard from them and requested a wellness check.
The bodies were taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Decatur for autopsy. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and has not officially released any more information about the deaths, but 11Alive News talked to the mother, Jacqueline Terry-Redwine. She said detectives told her what they believe happened.
Josh was attending Albany State College. He was home from college and had gone to spend the weekend with his sister and her husband. The Currys have a 2-year-old son, and Terry-Redwine said she was keeping her grandson that weekend so that her daughter and son could have more time together.
Terry-Redwine said she was told that her daughter and son were killed by her daughter’s husband on Sunday, Dec. 1. She said investigators told her that Curry shot Josh several times while he sat on a sofa with his sister.
She said detectives told her that her daughter struggled with Curry, but that he had a machete in his hand and struck her several times, causing her fatal wounds. But, she added, they told her that in the moments before she died, Jaydah was able to stab and kill Curry in self-defense.
Terry-Redwine said she talked to both of her children at least once a day and became concerned when she had not been able to reach either of them that Sunday, and that she called the Sheriff’s Office and asked for a wellness check on them the next day.
Terry-Redwine and her family said they're grateful for the support and outreach they've received from friends and the community. A GoFundMe campaign was created for Jaydah's 2-year-old son.