Sixth defendant in Central Park jogger case has been exonerated

Steven Lopez, a co-defendant in the Central Park jogger case, is pictured in this undated file photo. Lopez is having his conviction overturned on July 25.

 Clarence Davis/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images

A sixth man who was a co-defendant of the Central Park Five -- a group of Black and Hispanic teens who were convicted of beating and raping a woman in the famed New York City landmark -- had his conviction overturned on Monday, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

The other five teens convicted in the 1989 attack had previously been exonerated. Steven Lopez, who was 15 years old at the time, was among the teens arrested in connection with the brutal attack.

