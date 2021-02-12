COVINGTON — Newton County skateboarding enthusiasts could have a new destination come mid-summer following approval of a contract with Grindline Concrete Skatepark.
The Board of Commissioners approved a design/build contract totaling $189,875 for a skatepark at Denny Dobbs Park on Ga. Highway 212 in western Newton County. The contract with Grindline allocates $29,875 for pre-construction and design and $160,000 for construction.
The park, which is currently in the design phase, is expected to be completed in July.
Funding for the facility will come from 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenues earmarked for parks in District 2.
Grindline Concrete Skatepark, based in Seattle, specializes in planning, design and construction of cast in place concrete skateparks. The company has built skateparks throughout the country, including at least two in Georgia — one in Hapeville and another in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.