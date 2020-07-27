COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department has arrested a man suspected in a shooting that took place July 19 at Magnolia Heights apartments.
On July 23 Covington Police detectives, patrol officers, and the Emergency Services Unit arrested Katavian Harper aka “Slim,” 18, of Covington in connection with the shooting. Officers were able to identify Harper as the main suspect shortly after the shooting and took out a warrant for his arrest. They were able to locate Harper and take him into custody during the early morning hours of July 23. Harper was taken to the Newton County Jail and is currently being held on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
“We are pleased that our victim in this case is getting better and the suspect is in custody,” said Capt. Ken Malcom. “We executed a search warrant immediately after the arrest warrant and located the possible weapon used in this incident, along with evidence from a 2019 entering auto case.”
Officers were called to Magnolia Heights Circle at about 2:45 a.m. on July 19 in reponse to a report of a man shot. There they found the victim with a gunshot to his left side.
The victim told police that he and some friends were smoking when an argument broke out, and a man he knew only as “Slim” shot him.
In other crime news, the CPD arrested Torres Guinn, 27, of Porterdale in connection with two business and a place of worship burglaries in the Washington Street area of Covington and two church burglaries in Porterdale. The Washington Street burglaries occurred on July 20 and July 21 at Repairers of the Breach, Tavas and Greater Grace Church.
“This arrest is the result of a thorough investigation by our patrol and C.I.D. teams and especially the hard work of Detective Jeff Bruno," said Malcom. "A serial burglar who was focusing on locations in Covington and Porterdale is now off of our street.”
