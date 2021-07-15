CONYERS — It's time for Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corp. members to get their registration ticket in hand and make plans to attend the EMC's 2021 meeting.
This year's meeting will again be a drive-through event at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers on Thursday, July 22. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m.
Attendees will enter the horse park at the main gate off Centennial Olympic Parkway and follow Rodeo Drive to the registration tent before proceeding to the bucket pickup tent before exiting onto Gees Mill Road.
While the yellow bucket filled with giveaways may be the biggest attraction for most attendees, the annual meeting is also the time for election of members of the EMC's board of directors. Four district positions are up for re-election this year, all unopposed. They are Lance Harper, District 1, representing Newton, Walton, Morgan and Jasper counties; Anthony Norton, District 2, representing Rockdale County; Walter Johnson, District 3, representing DeKalb County; and Gene Morris, District 4, representing Henry County. Morris is also chairman of the board. All directors will be elected to three-year terms.
In the EMC's annual report, President and CEO Shaun Mock of McDonough said the cooperative will focus on cooperation among cooperatives in the coming fiscal year, which is one of the seven core principles of EMCs.
"We believe that in order to serve our SSEMC members most effectively, we must support and strengthen the electric cooperative network," Mock wrote in a letter to members. "Behind the scenes, when mother nature is at her worst, there exists a nationwide mutual-aid support network for the nation's electric cooperatives. This network enables electric cooperatives to scale up rapidly and restore service much quicker than would be possible if we operated independently."
According to the EMC's annual report, Snapping Shoals delivers power to its members over 6,360 miles of overhead and underground lines and services 101,471 electric meters. The EMC serves customers in Newton, Henry, Rockdale, DeKalb, Jasper, Butts and Walton counties.
