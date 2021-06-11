CONYERS — The 83rd annual meeting of Snapping Shoals EMC will emulate last year’s meeting by being held as a drive-through event at the Georgia International Horse Park.
Although pandemic restrictions are easing, according to Snapping Shoals, planning for the annual meeting began months ago when it was still unknown if the meeting could be held in person.
The annual meeting is set for July 22. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. All members who register will be entered into a drawing for 75 bill credits of $50 each. The prize drawings will be held at a later date at Snapping Shoals’ headquarters.
At last year’s drive-through event, thousands of EMC members drove through a registration checkpoint and then on to a tented station where they were given the yellow bucket members have come to know and love. About 1,500 buckets were handed out.
The bucket contained some lightbulbs and a notice that registered attendees would receive a $20 credit on their power bill.
Snapping Shoals serves nearly 100,000 member accounts across eight counties — Henry, Walton, Newton, DeKalb, Morgan, Rockdale, Butts and Jasper.
