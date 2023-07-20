Thousands of residents of Rockdale, Newton, Walton, Henry, Jasper, DeKalb and Butts counties turned out Thursday for the Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation annual meeting at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers. This year's yellow bucket filled with giveaways included a small iron skillet commemorating the EMC's 85th anniversary. Attendees were treated to gospel and blue grass music, health checks provided by Piedmont Healthcare, energy information booths, prize giveaways and more.
Snapping Shoals EMC annual meeting draws thousands
- Photos by Alice Queen
