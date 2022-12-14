SSEMC Check Presentation.jpg

Shown here, l-r, are Christina Phyall, NCSS Elementary Curriculum & Instruction specialist; Dr. Tiffany Merriweather, NCSS Grants coordinator; Chris Wood, Snapping Shoals EMC vice president of Economic Development and External Affairs; Leigh-Anne Burgess, Snapping Shoals EMC Communication and Marketing coordinator; and Dr. Sophia Seide, NCSS Secondary Curriculum & Instruction specialist.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — Snapping Shoals EMC recently awarded $15,000 in grants to Newton County School System teachers through the co-op’s Bright Ideas program. The grants are designed to help teachers who wish to extend educational opportunities and activities for students by developing student interests and abilities.

According to Leigh-Anne Burgess, Snapping Shoals EMC Communications & Marketing coordinator, the grants are provided through unclaimed capital credits.

