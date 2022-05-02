CONYERS — After two years of drive-through annual meetings, Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corp. members will have the option to return in-person this year.
The 2022 annual meeting will held Thursday, July 21, at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers. As with the past two years, registration for the meeting will be conducted as a drive-through, followed by an in-person gathering for those who want to attend the business session and enjoy gospel music and children’s activities.
Registration will be held from 8 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. The first 1,500 EMC members to register will receive a $20 bill credit, along with the traditional yellow bucket filled with giveaways. Last year the EMC handed out approximately 2,000 buckets to attendees.
A new addition this year will be tethered hot air balloon rides for lucky SSEMC members who register for a drawing using the mail-in form included in the EMC’s April Illuminator newsletter. Twenty names will be drawn for the Touchstone Energy Hot Air Balloon rides, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., weather permitting.
The Touchstone Energy Balloon program has been involved in more than 650 balloon events, festivals and annual meetings. Since 1999, the hot air balloon program has demonstrated its commitment to community by giving more than $320,000 back to local communications in charitable donations.
Snapping Shoals delivers power to its members over 6,360 miles of overhead and underground lines and services 101,471 electric meters. The EMC serves customers in Newton, Henry, Rockdale, DeKalb, Jasper, Butts and Walton counties.
As the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard - who he is suing over her 2018 Washington Post domestic violence op-ed - continues, we take a look at 10 of the stars who have shown their support for the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.