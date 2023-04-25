Clay Solar_1.jpg

The Clay Solar Project has more than 337,000 solar modules that track the sun on its daily path across the sky, resulting in increased energy production over a fixed-tilt installation.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON – Snapping Shoals EMC is among 30 electric cooperatives in Georgia that now collectively share in the renewable energy generated by a new 106-megawatt (MWAC) solar project constructed in Clay County.

Green Power EMC, the renewable energy supplier for 38 Georgia Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs) including Snapping Shoals EMC, is purchasing all the energy and environmental attributes generated by the Clay Solar Project on behalf of its member cooperatives. As a clean energy source, the solar site’s environmental offset is equivalent to approximately 193,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Recommended for you

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos