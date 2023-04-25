COVINGTON – Snapping Shoals EMC is among 30 electric cooperatives in Georgia that now collectively share in the renewable energy generated by a new 106-megawatt (MWAC) solar project constructed in Clay County.
Green Power EMC, the renewable energy supplier for 38 Georgia Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs) including Snapping Shoals EMC, is purchasing all the energy and environmental attributes generated by the Clay Solar Project on behalf of its member cooperatives. As a clean energy source, the solar site’s environmental offset is equivalent to approximately 193,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.
The Clay Solar Project has more than 337,000 solar modules that track the sun on its daily path across the sky, resulting in increased energy production over a fixed-tilt installation.
“Snapping Shoals EMC serves our members with a diverse portfolio of reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy, and solar power has become a vital part of our strategy. The addition of the Clay Solar Project will enable us to continue to serve our consumers as efficiently and economically as possible,” said Shaun Mock, President/CEO of Snapping Shoals EMC.
Snapping Shoals EMC is a member-owned electric cooperative providing electric service to approximately 100,000 homes and businesses primarily in Newton, Rockdale, Henry and southern DeKalb counties.
Green Power EMC is a not-for-profit cooperative founded in 2001 to support 38 of Georgia’s electric cooperatives in their search for renewable resources. The primary efforts of Green Power EMC have been to find, screen, analyze, and negotiate power purchase agreements with Georgia-based renewable resource providers. In addition to sourcing renewable energy, Green Power EMC provides education programs that help member-consumers learn both the challenges and opportunities of utilizing renewable energy. For more information, visit greenpoweremc.com or follow Green Power EMC on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.