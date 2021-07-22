Snapping Shoals EMC members of the "bucket brigade" demonstrate the use of the hand fan that was included in giveaways at the drive-through Annual Meeting Thursday at the Georgia International Horse Park.
Snapping Shoals EMC members of the "bucket brigade" demonstrate the use of the hand fan that was included in giveaways at the drive-through Annual Meeting Thursday at the Georgia International Horse Park.
Staff Photos: Alice Queen
A Snapping Shoals EMC employee scans a registration ticket at the Annual Meeting Thursday at the Georgia International Horse Park.
EMC members line up along Rodeo Drive at the Georgia International Horse Park to register for the Snapping Shoals Annual Meeting.
Yellow buckets are filled with goodies, stacked and ready to hand out to EMC members as they drive through at the Snapping Shoals Annual Meeting.
Thousands of the trademark yellow buckets were given away at the Snapping Shoals EMC Annual Meeting.
CONYERS — Hundreds of cars and trucks poured into the Georgia International Horse Park Thursday morning to register for Snapping Shoals EMC’s second drive-through Annual Meeting.
After driving through a tent where Snapping Shoals employees scanned registration tickets, EMC members continued on around Rodeo Drive to the bucket tent where they picked up the trademark yellow plastic bucket before exiting the horse park onto Gees Mill Road.
This year’s bucket contained a Snapping Shoals rain gauge, two LED lightbulbs, a hand fan with the Walton Gas logo, and — most importantly — a $20 discount on the EMC’s utility bill.
According to EMC officials, the cooperative expected to hand out more than 2,000 buckets to members during the drive-through event.
Snapping Shoals delivers power to its members over 6,360 miles of overhead and underground lines and services 101,471 electric meters. The EMC serves customers in Newton, Henry, Rockdale, DeKalb, Jasper, Butts and Walton counties.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.