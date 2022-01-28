...A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA
FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005,
006, 007, 008, 009, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 019, 020, 021,
022, 023, 024, 025, 027, 030, 031, 032, 033, 034, 035, 036, 037,
038, 039, 041, 042, 043, 044, 045, 046, 047, 048, 049, 050, 051,
052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 066, 067,
068, 069, 070, 071, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 078, 079, 080, 081,
082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096,
097, 098, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112,
AND 113...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for low relative humidity and high wind speeds,
which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005,
006, 007, 008, 009, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 019, 020,
021, 022, 023, 024, 025, 027, 030, 031, 032, 033, 034, 035,
036, 037, 038, 039, 041, 042, 043, 044, 045, 046, 047, 048,
049, 050, 051, 052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060,
061, 062, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 072, 073, 074, 075,
076, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 098, 102, 103, 104, 105,
106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 113.
* WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the
dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to 96
hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.
&&
