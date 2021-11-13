...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Snow leopards die of Covid-19 complications at Nebraska zoo
"Our leopards, Ranney, Everest, and Makalu, were beloved by our entire community inside and outside of the zoo," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "This loss is truly heartbreaking, and we are all grieving together."
Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker summarized the last 100 hurricane seasons in the Atlantic Basin. Read on to learn which years and storms broke records over the last century. Click for more.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
