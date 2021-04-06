SOCIAL CIRCLE — A fire that broke out Easter afternoon at an old cotton mill has been ruled arson.
According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, the fire at 148 Cannon Drive was intentionally set in two areas of the building. The fire was reported Sunday around 1:50 p.m. at the cotton mill that has been vacant for a number of years. The structure was originally built in 1940, and approximately 17,343-square-feet of the main structure was left after a fire in the 1990s.
The property is owned by Carter Jackson Inc. of Augusta and is valued at $75,000 for tax purposes, according to the Walton County Tax Assessors' Office.
“Upon the fire department’s arrival, the second floor of the main structure was fully engulfed in flames,” said King. “A second fire was found near the old maintenance room on the left rear side of the building. Working with the Social Circle Fire Department, we have ruled this fire to be incendiary in nature.”
Anyone with information about this Walton County fire is invited to call Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804. This anonymous hotline operates around the clock.
