SOCIAL CIRCLE — The city of Social Circle kicked off Independence Day celebrations June 26 with music, street vendors, a car show and fireworks.
The city moved the festivities to downtown for this year's event. Cherokee Road was closed to traffic at noon so car enthusiasts could set up to display their vehicles. Proceeds from the car show went to the "Police Who Care" fund, a charity supported by law enforcement agencies to benefit their communities.
Later in the evening, Friendship Park was the scene for a concert featuring the 1980s cover band The 80ators, and fireworks followed at dark.
Fourth festivities are also planned for Conyers and Covington.
Conyers’ Independence Day celebration — Red, White & Boom! — returns this year on July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Olde Town.
Bank Street will be closed to through-traffic and parking on Saturday, July 3 for set-up of the event. The main stage on Bank Street will feature the Fly Betty Band and local artists beginning at 7 p.m. Food trucks including Rio’s Italian Ice, Chick-fil-A, Atlanta Pizza, Burger Brothers, Jerk Brothers, and Carnival Food truck will stage off Bank Street. Other food and beverage vendors include Everything on a Stick (kabobs) and Classic Kettle Corn. Children’s activities will be in the lower tier of the city’s Main Street parking lot to include pay-to-play bounce houses, Gravity Launch Pad’s spider bungee jump, and face painting. A secondary stage at the Olde Town Pavilion (dubbed the Patriotic Pavilion for Red, White and Boom) at Randal S. Mills City Center Park will feature local favorite, the OBEWI Band. Olde Town restaurant the Celtic Tavern is hosting a beer garden at the Patriotic Pavilion.
Citizens are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets to enjoy an evening of patriotic festivities. Fireworks will begin at dark, or between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
A complimentary shuttle service will run between the hours of 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. from two parking areas: the Rockdale County Government Annex at 1400 Parker Road and Rockdale Career Academy at 1064 Culpepper Drive. Shuttles will transport those attending the event to a convenient drop-off point in Olde Town Conyers and provide return transport to the lots off Parker Road.
Covington will celebrate the July 4th holiday with fireworks on the Historic Square. Although there's not a festival this year or supplemental activities, the musically choreographed fireworks show will take place at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
If you aren't planning on coming to the Square to watch the show, but watching in close proximity to the Square, the fireworks music will be broadcast on 90.3 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.