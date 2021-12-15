COVINGTON — Increased police presence will be visible at Eastside High School today after a social media post caused concern.
Sherri Partee, public information officer for the Newton County School System, said Eastside administrators became aware of the post Tuesday.
“Out of an abundance of caution, they notified local law enforcement at once,” Partee said in an email. “As they are conducting an investigation into this matter, parents and students may see an increased presence of law enforcement on campus today.”
Parents were notified of the threat on Tuesday.
Partee did not disclose the nature of the threat or who may have been responsible. However, the parent of one Eastside student said the posted threat depicted a hand holding a semi-automatic weapon with a warning not to come to Eastside Wednesday.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
