CONYERS — Conyers resident Kenny Johnson has qualified to run for re-election as a Rockdale Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, although he has refused to attend an official meeting of the district board since last summer.
Instead, Johnson conducts his own Zoom meetings with Timothy Glenn, who the state says Johnson illegally appointed as a supervisor in October with no input from the other board members.
There are five Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Georgia, which were established in the 1930s in the aftermath of the Dust Bowl. There are 370 unpaid district supervisors across those five districts, some of whom are elected and some who are appointed. They are responsible for working with the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission to conserve, improve and protect the state’s natural resources.
Rockdale has three elected supervisors — Johnson, David Shipp and a vacant position, and two appointed supervisors — George Kelecheck and Shay Hanson.
There will be two RSWCD seats on the ballot in November. In addition to Johnson, Kelecheck has qualified to run for one of the seats along with Glenn, Jacob Bailey, Tom Harrison and Clayton Orwig. In order to qualify, each candidate was required to submit a petition with the signatures of 25 Rockdale residents.
Johnson has been at odds with the other members of the RSWCD board since last July after the state’s executive order requiring boards to meet virtually expired. Johnson, who at that time was chairman of the board, refused to attend the in-person meetings held by the other district supervisors. Subsequently, the other three elected Shipp as chairman.
In a November 2021 letter to Johnson, Bob Martin, chairman of the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission, directed Johnson to attend the December meeting, either in person or virtually, as well as all future meetings, and to cease 28 “unauthorized and unlawful” actions. Martin stated that if Johnson did not comply, the Conservation Commission would proceed with disciplinary action.
Johnson did not attend the December meeting and has continued at least some of the actions identified by Martin as unlawful or unauthorized.
Among the actions cited by Martin are:
• Continuing to identify himself as chairman of the district board
• Refusing to recognize Shipp as the chairman of the board
• Sending out notices of illegitimate meetings to members of the Rockdale community, which creates confusion as to which meeting is official
• Refusing to attend the legitimate meetings of the district board
• Refusing to acknowledge that Kelecheck’s term has not expired
• Unilaterally appointing supervisors to the district board
• Unilaterally creating and maintaining a website he falsely represents as the official RSWCD board. Johnson was directed to remove the website or identify it as his personal site, which he had not done as of Friday.
• Posting illegitimate meeting notices, agendas and minutes on the fake website
• Refusing to comply with the Georgia Open Records Act
• Improperly setting up two RSWCD bank accounts and thereby mishandling RSWCD’s funds
• Denying Shipp and Kelecheck access to the two bank accounts, which contain approximately $13,150, by misrepresenting facts to bank officials and preventing RSWCD from carrying out an audit and the authorized work of the district
• Continuously making false allegations as well as slanderous accusations against other RSWCD supervisors, GSWCC commissioners and staff, state Attorney General’s Office staff and the Conyers city attorney
• Refusing to submit an annual plan of work and financial audit to the GSWCC during his tenure
Martin also noted that Johnson had filed a meritless lawsuit against the governor, attorney general, chairman of the GSWCC, three fellow supervisors, the mayor of Conyers, other Conyers officials, and other state officials, which was dismissed by a Superior Court judge, and attempting to have the same officials arrested by filing meritless arrest warrant applications.
Robert Amos, GSWCC conservation manager in the Athens office, said since the letter was sent to Johnson, the commission has been in consultation with the Attorney General’s Office regarding next steps. He said the matter has not yet been placed on a commission meeting agenda for action.
Amos said the commission has a procedure in place to remove appointed district supervisors who miss more than 50% of their meetings, but there is no such policy in place for an elected supervisor.
Despite facing the potential for disciplinary action, Johnson continues to attempt to conduct RSWCD business without board input.
Amos said Rockdale receives about $2,500 annually from the state, which RSWCD typically contributed to the school system. Amos said Johnson recently called the Athens office to request that the money be sent to the school system.
“What I tried to explain to him was that I could not just send that money out — it had to be voted on and decided at a district meeting,” said Amos.
