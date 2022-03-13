...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Soldier dies during training exercise at Fort Irwin
A 23-year-old soldier died Thursday in a training incident at Fort Irwin, California, the Army announced Saturday. Specialist Joseph M. Meitl, Jr., served as an armored cannon crewmember in the 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood, Texas.
"Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate," Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter said in a written statement.
The Army did not provide details on the cause of death, saying, "The incident is under investigation."
Fort Irwin is located in Southern California's Mojave Desert, between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Nevada. It's home to the National Training Center for simulated battle exercises.
