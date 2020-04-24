COVINGTON — Area personal services establishments, such as hair salons and nail spas, opened Friday for the first time since April 3 under strict guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Kemp issued an executive order earlier in the week listing 20 requirements that these businesses must meet in order to open. Debbie Harper, interim president of the Covington Newton County Chamber of Commerce, said she is seeing a “mixed bag” in terms of businesses reopening after being shuttered by executive order issued three weeks ago.
“We had a board meeting this morning and discussed this,” Harper said Friday. “It’s probably about 50-50 on the personal services opening today versus the dates they had already communicated.”
Harper said she expects to see more businesses phasing in openings over the next three to four weeks, and she said she believes it won’t be business as usual when they do reopen.
“What I’m seeing is that things are just going to be different here on out,” said Harper. “You are going to have to have some sanitation stations in your business, they’ll be wanting employees to wear facemasks, marking those 6-feet increments at checkout and signage encouraging people to wash their hands.”
At Images salon on Pace Street, owner Robyn Lyons said she and other stylists there are “slammed” with clients who have been waiting weeks for services.
“It’s very, very strict,” said Lyons of the requirements in Kemp’s executive order. “I have a mask on, and I’m cutting hair in gloves.”
Lyons said the waiting and reception areas of the salon have been removed, allowing more room between stations. Clients must wait in their cars until they are summoned inside for their appointment, and every chair and surface touched by clients has to be sanitized between appointments.
Meeting these guidelines means each appointment takes more time, but Lyons said stylists are willing to work longer hours to meet the customer demand. “I’m booked solid for a week and a half,” she said.
“We are very blessed with great clients, and the lady who owns our building, Barbara Morgan, she’s very special as well,” said Lyons.
Chad Curtis of Chad's Salon & Day Spa on Commercial Street in Olde Town Conyers said on the salon's Facebook page that they were excited to be open again and asked clients to be patient.
"Please be understanding at this time we have lots of clients to reschedule," he wrote. "We are going in the order of people who had appointments a month ago to try to be as fair as possible. Also, we are still following the social distancing guidelines. Clients need to wear a mask and each stylist will only be allowed one client at a time. Thanks for your understanding and support during this time."
Chad's is taking clients by appointment only. The client's temperature is taken when they enter and clients must wear a mask. Stylists wear masks and gloves, and styling areas are sanitized after each appointment.
