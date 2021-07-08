COVINGTON — Barring a last-minute change of course by the Biden Administration, residents in approximately 30 units of the Covington Housing Authority could be receiving eviction notices beginning Aug. 1.
Shamica Tucker, executive director of the CHA, came before the Covington City Council July 6 to explain the situation, saying occupants of approximately 10% of the 308 units they have could be evicted because they have fallen behind on their rent payments.
In April 2020, the CDC placed a nationwide moratorium on evictions because many people were experiencing income and employment loss at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium has been in place since then, with the Biden Administration extending it through July 31. But the federal government has said that will be the last extension.
Tucker said when the moratorium went into effect 15 months ago the CHA immediately suspended all late fees and any evictions related to late rent payments. The moratorium did not mean that CHA residents did not have to continue to pay their rent, regardless of what they may have heard.
“The eviction moratorium ends on July 31, and in August, CHA will begin the eviction process for residents who are delinquent on their rent,” Tucker said. “There should have been payments all along, and we have done payment plans, but at this point it is either pay or go.
“We are going to have to evict some people. I know that they will call you, and by the time that they call you, they will be in tears, they will be distraught and have a lot of sad stories,” Tucker told the council. “While we have listened and done everything that we can to make sure that people are aware of all the rules and that they can pay their rent, sometimes there was incorrect information that they heard that said that you don’t have to pay. That is not true.”
She added that the CHA’s hands are tied since 90% of the Housing Authority’s funding comes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and if they don’t follow HUD rules, the Authority could face stiff penalties.
Tucker said that residents who experienced a reduction in income could have filed an income change request form, but that they needed to file it when it was reduced, not now.
“Most of our residents do work or receive some type of income — Social Security or disability — but not receiving a livable wage,” Tucker said. “We also had a lot of people who were laid off and their income changed. Rent is based on 30% of your income. So if your income goes down, your rent goes down once you submit an income change request form.
“We have done everything that we possibly can to make sure that people throughout the pandemic could have a safe, comfortable place to call home. The good news is that people with small balances have been catching up and turning in the paperwork as required. Unfortunately, HUD says the paperwork is only effective when you turn it in. So if you didn’t turn it in eight months ago when your income changed, you owe those eight months of rent based on what your income was then.
“Some of them have been lackadaisical about it all along,” she added. “Some people have called and said they thought they didn’t have to pay rent, and they do. Two or three residents have not paid a dime since the moratorium started, but that’s not indicative of the majority of residents, not at all.”
Tucker said the CHA office was closed during the pandemic and remains closed, although they do answer the phones and are also available by email. She said when the pandemic began, they put information and income change forms in weather-proof document boxes outside the office for residents to pick up and deposit, and also informed residents on their website and social media, through the monthly newsletter, monthly bills, and periodic mailings.
“Unlike other places, the rent should not have been piling up,” she said. “It should have always been manageable. I wanted to make sure that you all are aware of that. I also didn’t want you to be caught off guard if someone calls about being evicted.
“This is the worst part of the job, because the truth is, when someone is losing their home, they are losing their safe place for themselves and their children, and that creates a whole lot of insecurities for the parents and the children. It is a very uncomfortable situation.
“There is no type of arrangement we can start at this point. They’ve had reminders for over a year. There are very few that are that far behind.”
Council member Kenneth Morgan said word has already gotten out about the evictions.
“I had one person call me and their thing was the government was hopefully going to provide the municipality a certain amount of money to be able to help people in those situations,” Morgan said. “I told her I was not aware of any governmental funds for municipalities that would actually help people to pay their rent. That’s just one of those stories of how people are just saying things because it makes sense to them or they don’t want to assume any responsibility.”
Mayor Steve Horton said he has seen on the news where some larger areas have started programs to help with evictions.
City Attorney Frank Turner said that may be true with larger cities, but not with Covington.
“Large cities like Atlanta and Macon get money straight from the federal government, sometimes without strings attached,” Turner said. “Ours comes through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, with restrictions on what we can do with it.”
Tucker that the eviction process for CHA is the same as for private rentals. It goes through the courts, and the process could take up to three months from the time they file the eviction to when they can actually evict someone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.