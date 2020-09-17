COVINGTON — School buses will be rolling Monday morning for the first time this school year in Newton County.
Approximately 1,200 students will return to the classroom as the first week of a phased approach to reopening schools begins.
Newton’s school year began Sept. 8 in an all-virtual format with a plan in place to begin phasing in a return to classrooms as administrators keep a watchful eye on the community spread of COVID-19. Administrators plan to make a week-by-week assessment of the level of community spread, which could delay one or more phases of re-entry.
On Monday, students in pre-K, kindergarten, first grade, eighth grade and 12th grade who opted to do so will return to in-person instruction. If community spread numbers continue to improve, the school system will phase in the next groups of students as follows:
Phase 2: second grade, third grade, sixth grade and ninth grade
Phase 3: fourth grade, fifth grade, seventh grade, 11th grade
Phase 4: 10th grade
If all goes as planned, all students will be able to return to in-person instruction by Oct. 13.
During Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said the re-entry plan was developed with input from school and district level staff members.
“The plan allows school leaders and teachers to experience a gradual return, thereby allowing for adjustments as needed prior to the arrival of the next group,” she said.
Fuhrey said she has heard many requests to expedite the return to in-person instruction; however, she said when she presented additional options to school principals, the majority wanted to keep the current plan in place.
“We are moving as quickly as we possibly can with the support of teachers and leaders,” she said.
In light of challenges that the school system has faced with digital learning over the past week, District 1 Board of Education member Trey Bailey commended educators, parents and students for their hard work and patience.
However, Bailey said he believes students should return to the classroom “sooner rather than later.”
He also said it was clear that the school system was not prepared to go completely virtual, due to the number of technological issues encountered on the first day and afterwards.
“I think we can all agree, Day 1 was a very difficult and trying day for all of us,” said Bailey. “And while we can put some of that blame on a vendor, it was not apparent that we had any kind of contingency plan or internet redundancy plan. We put all of our eggs in one basket.”
Bailey suggested that the school system abandon the phased approach and offer two options — in-person instruction and a self-paced virtual model.
