CONYERS - The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Major General Joseph Wheeler Camp No. 683 of Conyers has filed a notice of appeal with the Georgia Court of Appeals on the dismissal of a lawsuit against Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. in reference to the removal of the Confederate Veterans Monument in Conyers on June 30.
The monument honoring Confederate veterans was located on Main Street in Olde Town Conyers between Court Street and Milstead Avenue, next to the Rockdale County Courthouse, and was erected in 1913.
In the midst of protests following the May killing of George Floyd, a number of monuments, memorials and statues across the United States were removed, many of them related to the Civil War. Some were defaced, burned, and/or destroyed by angry mobs, while others have been removed legally, and the push is on to remove more.
Georgia Senate Bill 77 was passed last year to actively protect all government statues and monuments, including prohibiting the removal of Confederate monuments. But the bill also allows a local government seeking to relocate a monument to place it in a “site of similar prominence.”
After hearing calls for the Confederate statue to come down, Nesbitt made an "executive decision" to have the statue removed Tuesday, June 30, at 10 p.m. Nesbitt said he received many emails, texts and calls about the removal of the monument in Conyers and planned to "follow the letter of the law to do things the way they should be done" until he heard of the threats and made the decision to have it removed. The statue is currently being stored in an undisclosed location.
On July 7, the Georgia Division Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a lawsuit and a request for a Temporary Restraining Order naming Nesbitt as the defendant for violation of Official Code of Georgia Annotated § 50-3-1.
On Oct 16, Rockdale County Superior Court Chief Judge David B. Irwin issued an order dismissing the lawsuit. The judge ruled that Nesbitt was protected by “sovereign immunity” at both a personal level and as chairman of the Rockdale County Commission. Irwin also held that the Georgia Division lacked standing to bring the suit.
In filing the Nov. 11 appeal of Irwin's ruling, attorney T. Kyle King of the law firm Hodges, McEachern and King of Peachtree City, stated that Irwin's ruling was "contrary to law and the evidence."
