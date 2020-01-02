CONYERS - A suspect in the shooting death of a man in Columbia, S.C., was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Conyers on Dec. 27.
Christopher Cravets, 27, of Columbia, was arrested in connection with the death of Delon Summersett, 41, in a Nov. 25 shooting at Summersett's home in Columbia.
According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, Cravets knew Summersett, and marijuana found inside the home led investigators to believe robbery was the motive for the killing.
Cravets is also wanted on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping in Hartsville, S.C. He is being extradited back to South Carolina.