Shown here, l-r, are Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, Board of Education Chairwoman Pam Brown, South Carolina State University President Col. Alexander Conyers, and SCSU First Lady Agatha Conyers.
Cheerleaders from Heritage High School help build spirit for the visit from South Carolina State University.
Special Photo
Shown here, l-r, are Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, Board of Education Chairwoman Pam Brown, South Carolina State University President Col. Alexander Conyers, and SCSU First Lady Agatha Conyers.
Special Photo
Thirty-three students representing Salem High, Heritage High, Rockdale County High/Rockdale Magnet School were offered scholarships to attend South Carolina State University.
CONYERS — South Carolina State University recently visited Rockdale County Public Schools as part of its 2023 Presidential Bus Tour to recruit Georgia students to the historically Black school. The event — led by Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, SCSU President Col. Alexander Conyers, SCSU First Lady Agatha Conyers, and Rockdale Board of Education Chairwoman Pam Brown — was a chance to bridge the gap between high school students and higher education through providing scholarships to various students.
Students in Rockdale County Public Schools were offered more than $313,560 in scholarships from South Carolina State University, including 24 scholarships worth $12,690 and nine scholarships worth $1,000. The scholarships were awarded to students at Salem High, Heritage High, Rockdale County High/Rockdale Magnet School. Recipients are:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.