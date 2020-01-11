COVINGTON — South Salem Elementary school students and staff bade a fond farewell to Terran Newman before leaving for winter break in December as the principal announced that she would be retiring after serving more than 30 years in education.
Newman taught fourth and fifth grade for 22 years, then served five years as assistant principal at South Salem. She then served another five years in the principal position before announcing her retirement in December.
“I will greatly miss my South Salem family,” said Newman. “I have had the privilege of watching the students grow and succeed, and I thank everyone for allowing me to be a part of their lives for 10 years. It has been the highlight of my career.”
According to Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of the Newton County School System, assistant principal Jeffery Hughes, will serve as interim principal until the position is filled.
“Mrs. Newman has served the students, staff, and the entire South Salem family well during her 10 years at the school,” said Fuhrey. “We will miss her dearly, but we wish her well as she transitions to her much deserved retirement.”
