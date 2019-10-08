COVINGTON — Join the Southern Heartland Art Gallery for their second annual two-day Georgia Grown Artisan Gala.
On Saturday Oct. 26, the Gala's opening celebration will benefit The Hope Boutique, a local organization serving Newton and Rockdale uninsured breast cancer patients.
Starting at 6 p.m., there will be a wearable art fashion show, a silent auction, live music, wine and appetizers and over 40 regional artisans' work on exhibit and for sale.
Tickets are $20 each with the option of an additional donation available at www.margaretwarfield.net/shop-now/ticket-georgia-grown-artisan-gala-2019 or at the Southern Heartland Art Gallery located at 1132 Monticello St., Covington.
Sunday's event is open to the public starting at 10 a.m. Presentations include a "Chocolate presentation" at 1:30 p.m. and a fashion show at 3 p.m. Light snacks will be available as well as the artwork from 40 regional artisans.
Contact Janice Baulkmon, 678-230-9740, or Margaret Warfield, 770-364-9021, for additional information.
The Hope Boutique is located at the Newton Women's Diagnostic Center. The boutique assists patients with rent/mortgage payments, grocery and gas gift cards, utility bill payments and physician copays in addition to wigs, bras and prosthetics.