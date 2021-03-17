CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools is joining in a statewide celebration this week to salute the efforts of local school board members. The week of March 15-19 has been proclaimed School Board Appreciation Week in Georgia. The week-long observance calls attention to the contributions of local boards of education.
“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of all members of our Board of Education,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “This award-winning board has earned the Georgia School Boards Association’s Exemplary Board designation for each eligible year, a total of five times, and has won the Leading Edge Award for the past two consecutive years. Our board members are engaged in the community and regularly attend school and district events and activities throughout the year. During this past year, our Board of Education has provided the necessary support and resources to operate during an unprecedented pandemic and public health crisis. We have continued teaching and learning in a remote learning environment; we have distributed over 2 million meals to students while learning remotely; and we have maintained normal work calendars for all staff. We are truly thankful for their efforts to keep RCPS a great place to go to school and a great place to work.”
Board members are elected and represent a commitment to local control and decision-making in education.
The men and women serving the school district and their years of service are:
♦ Mandy North, chair, eight years
♦ Pamela J. Brown, vice chair, four years
♦ Wales Barksdale, 16 years
♦ Heather Duncan, four years
♦ Sandra Jackson-Lett, two years
♦ Jim McBrayer, eight years
♦ Akita Parmer, three montths
As constitutional officers of Georgia, school board members are responsible for setting educational policies, employing school personnel, providing buildings and equipment, operating a transportation system and disbursing school funds. As community leaders, school board members serve as advocates for the children in local public schools and must study, evaluate and decide what actions are in the best interest of those students.
The Georgia School Boards Association sponsors the celebration. The mission of GSBA is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services, and by representing the collective resolve of Georgia’s 180 elected boards of education. Please visit www.gsba.com for more information.
