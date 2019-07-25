COVINGTON — In 2017, Newton County voters approved a special purpose local option sales tax referendum that earmarked $3.66 million for upgrades to the county’s E-911 system. A consultant hired by the county to provide guidance in finding a contractor to do the project made it clear Tuesday night that the SPLOST funds won’t be enough to get the job done.
Dean Hart, senior consultant and chief operating officer for Tusa Consultants of Covington, Louisiana, presented commissioners with three options for upgrading the system. All three options exceeded the county’s budget and only one — Option 3 — would provide radio coverage at a level that meets the public safety standard of 95% or greater coverage for mobile radios in vehicles, portable radios carried or worn by public safety personnel and portable radios when inside certain types of structures. Hart said Newton County has incomplete radio coverage, particularly in the northern and southern parts of the county — 91.5% coverage by mobile, 83% coverage by portable and 74% coverage inside a structure.
Dozens of public safety personnel were at the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night to hear Hart’s presentation.
Commissioners voted unanimously to request that Tusa work with County Manager Lloyd Kerr and County Attorney Megan Martin to come up with funding recommendations for Option 3 and present them to the commission at its Aug. 23 meeting.
Hart estimated that Option 3 will cost the county $11.2 million to implement and $6.6 million over 15 years to maintain. He said the project would be put out to competitive bids, which could work in the county’s favor in terms of cost. He also said bidders could be asked to provide funding options as part of their bid package. He noted that installing a new E-911 system could take as long a two years — six months for procurement and 18 months to build the system — which would give the county time to work out the funding issues.
District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz made the motion to pursue funding for Option 3.
“I just can’t imagine we would invest this amount of money and not get all the coverage that we need,” Schulz said.
County Manager Kerr said Option 3 includes additional infrastructure that will make it possible for the county to exceed the 95% coverage that is the public safety standard.
“Even though it is a substantial investment, it’s an investment we need to make,” said Kerr. “It’s not only the safety of the public but the safety of our public safety employees who are going into buildings not knowing what’s going on and not being able to communicate.”
The E-911 project is No. 1 on the county’s priority list for 2017 SPLOST projects. The E-911 system currently uses a Harris OpenSky radio system. In talking with public safety personnel in the county, Hart said he heard concerns about coverage, audio quality, aging equipment, training and interoperability with others outside the county.