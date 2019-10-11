CONYERS — Halloween is one of the most anticipated times of the year, for all ages. It includes pumpkins, ghosts and, of course, candy.
Listed here are some great community events in Conyers and Covington leading up to Halloween night.
The Wizards of Odd Present: Improv Against Humanity at the Vaughn Black Box Theatre - Oct. 11
Join the Wizards of Odd for a raucous, risque and raunchy evening of comedy.
Using your suggestions, and maybe a little help from a certain card game, performers will spin a magical web of hilarity out of filth.
This show is intended for Mature Audiences and parental discretion is advised.
Show will start at 8 p.m. at the Vaughn Black Box Theater.
Hotrods for Brilee at Falcons Fury - Oct. 12
Falcons Fury Harley Davidson will host "Hotrods for Brilee" on Saturday, Oct 12.
The ride starts at 9 a.m. and is expected to last through 2 p.m.
Registration is $20 per vehicle, everyone is welcome.Greater Atlanta Marching Band Festival at Rockdale High - Oct. 12
Rockdale County High School will host the 42nd annual Greater Atlanta Marching Festival, with marching bands from around metro Atlanta competing for the trophy on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Tickets are $10 for adults and students age 12 and old and $5 for students age 5-12; free for children age 4 and under.
The first band will perform at 3 p.m.
Rockdale County's first Oktoberfest - Oct. 12
The inaugural OKtoberfest@Costley Mill Park is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 from 4-8 p.m.
Patrons can expect food trucks, car and bike show, a cigar bar, a beer garden, live entertainment and much more.
Enter the park at the event entrance 2599 Salem Church Road, Conyers, 30013. Admission is free.
Halloween Bash hosted by Less than Nothing Records - Oct. 12
Less than Nothing Records will host a spooky Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Reserve at Hendricks.
Tickets are $20 each and includes drink tickets. Door’s open at 8 p.m. close at midnight.
Event will be held at The Reserve at Hendricks, 1149 Hendricks St. SW, Covington, 30014.
Conyers fourth annual Latin Festival - Oct. 13
The fourth annual Conyers Latin Festival will be Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Rockdale Career Academy.
It’s a full day of fun for the entire family. The event is free and open to the public from noon to 7 p.m.
The event will include live cultural music and dancing, authentic ethnic food, arts and crafts, an art gallery focused on Hispanic heritage, a bridal, prom and quinceañera expo and kids’ corner.
CRCA's 30th Anniversary celebration - Oct. 13
Come celebrate the Conyers-Rockdale Council of the Arts 30th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Enjoy a free family-friendly event with live music, an artist market, refreshments and a cash bar with signature drinks.
The soiree will be held at the Vaughn Black Box Theatre at 910 Center St., Conyers from 2-5 p.m.
Pink Pooch Festival - Oct. 13
The eight annual Pink Pooch Festival in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 2-6 p.m. at Richardson Park, home to Rockdale County’s first dog park.
There will be a survivor’s walk on the football field, food trucks, a separate play area for children, a pink pony for kiddie rides, music, raffles, a pet show and a pet contest.
To register for the pet show and pet contest, email pinkpoochparade@gmail.com or call 770-712-7653. Richardson Park is located at 3779 Union Church Road, just south of Ga. Highway 138. It has a Stockbridge address, but is located in Rockdale County.
Covington Bike Fest - Oct. 13
On Sunday, Oct. 13, Covington Bike Fest will host its annual fundraiser on the Covington Square from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Families can expect live music, food, game vendors and more.
The event supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Downtown Covington Fall Art Walk - Oct. 19
The Downtown Covington Fall Art Walk is hosted by Main Street Covington and will celebrate local artists. The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.
Visitors and enthusiasts will find a variety of types of art styles and mediums. The downtown sidewalks are sure to be filled with unexpected talent and entertainment.
Olde Town Conyers Fall Festival - Oct. 19
The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The event will feature arts and crafts vendors, festival food, entertainment, children's activities, and more Free parking and admission.
Motley Cruise Riders Trunk-or-Treat at Antiques & Stuff - Oct. 19
On Saturday Oct. 19, from 5-9 p.m. kids of all ages can trick-or-treat thanks to the Motley Cruise Riders.
MCR will have food, trunk or treating, vendors, and a kid zone including bouncy houses, pumpkin decorating and cookie decorating.
Vendors and trunk or treat participants are asked to be on site (2177 Elm St. NE, Covington) by 4 p.m.
Falcons Fury Harley Davidson's Oktoberfest - Oct. 19
On Saturday, Oct. 19 from 12-4 p.m., there will be beer, sausages and music (you will have to provide your own lederhosens.)
Haven Fellowship Church Harvest Festival - Oct. 20
Join Haven Fellowship Church on Sunday, Oct. 20 for their annual Harvest Festival.
There will be a hot dog roast, fun games, face painting, a bouncy house, candy and more. The festival will be held from 4:30-7 p.m.
Mitcham Farm's Pumpkin Festival and Corn Maze - Oct. 12-31
"Get lost" in Mitcham Farm's Maize Quest Corn Maze adventure. It is a 7-acre Corn Maze featuring a new theme each year and games within the maze.
The Maze is open until Oct. 31 with a special pumpkin festival on Oct. 12.
Times:
Fridays: 5:30-10 p.m.
Saturdays: 12-10 p.m.
Sundays: 1-5 p.m.
Paula Vaughn Black Box Theatre to present The Terror Zone - Oct. 26-27
It’s the lighter side, it’s the darker side — it’s thrills, chills, laughs and screams! Don’t miss the Conyers Depot Players Halloween fundraiser THE TERROR ZONE, a dark comedy vignette play that's guaranteed to entertain and enchant you.
Shows on Saturday Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 27 at 7 and 10 p.m. Attend in costume to receive a free raffle ticket for a fun prize.
Shack Produce Craft Fair - Oct. 26
The Shack Produce on Ga. Highway 20 will have a Craft Fair on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Come check out your neighbors' art and talents.
4723 Ga. Highway 20 Conyers, Ga. 30013.
Decorative Pumpkin Clay Workshop at the Sketching Pad - Oct. 26
Why buy a ceramic pumpkin when you could make one?
On Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. the Sketching Pad in Olde Town will host a Pumpkin Clay workshop.
$25 per participant.
Zombie Fun & Fright Night at Johnson Park - Oct. 25
Join Rockdale County Parks and Recreation for an exciting and thrilling night as they host the Johnson Park Annual Halloween Fest. The night will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
This spine-chilling, family-oriented event will provide a safe and fun new twist on trick or treating.
Fee: $5 per person (Participants must have a wrist band.) $1 per person Ages 13 &and up for Hayrides.
Rockdale County Magnet School's Monster Dash - Oct. 25
The Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology will have their annual Monster Dash on Friday, Oct. 25, at 5:45 p.m.
Registration is $20 for those over 18 years old and $15 for anyone under. Costumes are encouraged.
Register online at www.active.com/conyers-ga/running/distance-running-races/magnet-monster-dash-2019
Haunted Hay Rides at Linda's Riding School - Oct. 25-26
Embark on a spooky tractor powered hay ride and discover what monsters await in the woods around the barn at Linda's Riding School on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26.
Rides are from 6-8 p.m. Tickets $12 per person, $10 advance tickets available until Thursday, Oct. 24.
3475 Daniel Bridge Rd SW, Conyers, 30094. Call 770-922-0184 for more.
Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Festival at Milstead Baptist Church - Oct. 26
Join Milstead Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 26 for an evening of food, fellowship and fun.
The event is free to all. There will be inflatables, trunk-or-treat, a cake walk, hayrides and more.
Costumes are encouraged. Festivities start at 6 p.m. 1613 Main St NE, Conyers, 30012.
Trunk-or-Treat at TitleBucks Conyers - Oct. 31
Happy Halloween! Celebrate Halloween with your local TitleBucks in Conyers on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Come by for a Trunk-or-Treat with tons of candy, refreshments and maybe even a few tricks.
Trick-or-Treat with Conyers First United Methodist Church - Oct. 31
Join Conyers First United Methodist Church on Thursday, Oct. 31 for an evening of traditional trick or treating in Olde Town.
They will be handing out your favorite candy along with some awesome swag.
Candy will be handed out beginning at 6 p.m.