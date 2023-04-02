...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING
FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY...
Relative humidity values of 25 percent or less can be expected
for 4 or more hours this afternoon and early evening. Winds will
be northwest at 7 to 12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Spring Break can be so much fun, so close to home. Stone Mountain Park, Georgia’s most visited attraction, is kicking off the spring season with its annual spring break celebration. Family-friendly attractions, exciting entertainment, outdoor recreation and more are open daily April 1 to April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.
Spring break visitors will want to take advantage of special showings of the classic Lasershow Spectacular at the close of each action-packed day starting at 8:30 p.m. through April 8.
Returning this spring is the outdoor Dinosaur Explore exhibit featuring 20 animatronic dinosaurs.
The prehistoric creature experience is located on wooded trails where families will discover giant dinosaurs that move and roar just like their ancient ancestors. The exhibit includes favorites like the king of the dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus rex, and a gentle, plant-eating Brachiosaurus that towers overhead nearly two stories tall. The collection also includes a three-horned Triceratops, a ferocious Allosaurus, a winged Pteranodon, and many more.
Taking the stage this spring break is the Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show. Puppy Pals is a family fun action-packed show where adopted and rescued dogs perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats.
Also, during Spring Break, prepare for bewilderment with performances by Magic with Matt Baum. The 4-D theater will be showing Yogi Bear, plus zany live shows like the family-friendly comedy show Water Works and the Great Bone Heist you can see from the Scenic Railroad.
Stone Mountain Park’s Attractions Ticket guarantees a full day for families with access to all Spring Fun Break activities plus Stone Mountain Park’s many attractions such as the Great Locomotive Chase, Adventure Golf, Scenic Railroad, and Historic Square.
Make sure to catch the final nights of the Classic Lasershow Spectacular. Happening nightly April 1 — 8 plus every Saturday in April. The final show will be April 29. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. Stay tuned for more information about the New World’s Largest Summer Light Show debuting at the park Memorial Day Weekend.
Stone Mountain Park is 3,200 acres of natural wonderland located 16 miles east of downtown Atlanta. For ticketing and attractions details or hours of operation call 800-401-2407 or visit www.stonemountainpark.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
