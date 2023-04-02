Spring Break can be so much fun, so close to home. Stone Mountain Park, Georgia’s most visited attraction, is kicking off the spring season with its annual spring break celebration. Family-friendly attractions, exciting entertainment, outdoor recreation and more are open daily April 1 to April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9.

Spring break visitors will want to take advantage of special showings of the classic Lasershow Spectacular at the close of each action-packed day starting at 8:30 p.m. through April 8.

