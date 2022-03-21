CONYERS — The return of spring means it’s time for the 41st annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival.
The festival will take place two days this weekend at the Georgia International Horse Park — March 26 and 27. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival attracts thousands of attendees each year and includes live entertainment, cultural performances, unique art and craft exhibits, multiple food courts, and children’s area. The food courts offer international treats and favorite festival fares.
New at the festival this year will be Smokin’ Joe Lasher, who will be onsite sharing recipes featured on “Ingles Table,” a show presented by Ingles Markets, the festival’s presenting sponsor. Lasher is a co-owner of M7 Event Solutions, an Asheville-based food catering company and special event facility manager. He is also the founder of No Hungry People, a non-profit that seeks to support local food relief efforts by facilitating the donation of harvested meat to those who need it. While not a formally trained chef, Lasher describes himself as “just a guy who loves smoked meat recipes, grilled meat recipes, and the joy of preparing them for others.”
Musical acts at the festival this year will include headliner Ricky Gunter, an up-and-coming country music performer, and Mary Kate Farmer, whose musical influences harken back to her Texas roots and country/rock upbringing.
Gunter will perform Saturday, March 26, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Ingles Main Stage. Farmer will appear Sunday, March 27, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., on the Ingles Main Stage.
Also, don’t miss the Boy Scouts Pinewood Derby, which will be taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Olympic Monument. Participants will pick their favorite car to race and watch as they zoom down the track alongside other cars headed to the checkered flag. The NASCAR Pace Car from the Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500 will also be on site for photo ops.
Ingles and the Rockdale/Newton Citizen will also bring back the fan favorite Ultimate Air Dog Show. Watch these canine athletes as they compete for the longest jump over a pool of water. Competition takes place both days of the festival.
Be sure to check out these other festival features:
♦ Interactive children’s arena, offering a bungee jump, rockwall climbing, train ride and more.
♦ Harlem Globetrotter Experience where you can test your basketball skills with legendary Globetrotter Michael Douglas. There will also be basketball demonstrations both days.
♦ The Children’s Art Walk provides an interactive experience through the world of the arts. Help create a Dragon Tail Mural in celebration of festival mascot Sakura’s first birthday. Learn about puppetry during the Peter Hart Atlanta Puppet Show and explore the Percussion Petting Zoo.
The festival is located at the Georgia International Horse Park, 1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers. Admission is free with $8 daily parking. The festival accepts credit or debit cards only for parking fees.
