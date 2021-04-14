COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a March drive-by shooting that left a Covington man seriously injured.
Zion Shamar Brown, 21, of Covington, was arrested April 12 on four counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, and one count of criminal damage to property.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of March 22 deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Spring Lake Terrace in the Springs of Ellington subdivision. Upon arrival they. found Elijahwon Jefferies, 21, seriously injured by gunshot. Jefferies was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.
The Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on March 25 at which Jefferies’ mother, Tenica Lackey, pleaded with the public for information in identifying the suspect who shot her son.
On Wednesday Sheriff Ezell Brown issued a statement thanking all those who provided information, either by phone or through the Sheriff’s Office online anonymous tip line, that aided in making the arrest.
Brown is being held at the Newton County Detention Center without bond.
