With the weather warming and spring buds popping, eager gardeners can take advantage of three spring plant sales being held by the Trial Gardens at the University of Georgia, the UGA Horticulture Club and UGArden, all part of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
Trial Gardens sale
The UGA Trial Gardens spring plant sale is an appointment-only event on Saturday, April 3. Shoppers are asked to register for a one-hour time slot between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. to choose plants at the gardens located at 1030 W. Green Street in Athens. Masks and social distancing will be required. Information on available specialty and unique annuals, perennials, houseplants and more is listed at the registration link. Questions can be sent to trial-gardens@uga.edu.
Horticulture Club sale
The UGA Horticulture Club spring plant sale will be held over two weekends, April 3-4 and April 10-11 at 2500 S. Milledge Ave in Athens. The sale — which will feature perennials, woody plants, houseplants, succulents and vegetables — is open to the public, but shoppers must register for a time to visit the sale to follow social distancing guidelines. A plant list is available here.
UGArden sale
UGA’s student-run UGArden will round out the trifecta with its Spring Plant Sale and Market from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, featuring an array of medicinal, edible, native and dye plants grown at the garden. Other food and herbal products will also be available for purchase from local agribusinesses including Nona Farm, Cherokee Moon Mixology, Gently Herbal Skincare, Mama Bath & Body, MEplusTEA, Rosemans Remedies, Heartsong Herbs, LUMENous Healing and Baby Kate’s Pharm and Kitchen.
The event will be set up in the field outside of the white metal barn at UGArden, located at 2510 S. Milledge Avenue in Athens. Masks and social distancing are also required. More information is available on the UGArden’s Facebook event page and questions can be sent to ugardenherbs@gmail.com.
