CONYERS — Springfield Baptist Church will host a Drive-Thru Food Pantry on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, or until all food has been given away.
Food will be distributed in boxes. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and the boxes will be placed in vehicle trunks. Particpants will also be required to wear face masks.
On-site mobile registration will be available.
Springfield Baptist Church is located a 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers.
