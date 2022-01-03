CONYERS — The Springfield Baptist Church drive-through COVID-19 testing site was set to reopen Tuesday after closing down last week.
Mako Medical, which operates the site in conjunction with the Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton Health Departments, shut down the site Wednesday, Dec. 29, citing wait times that could be hours long. Mako said the temporary closure was needed to allow time to bring in more staff and to ensure the safety of staff and patients.
While testing is important in fighting the pandemic, Chad Wasdin, public information officer for the Health Department, said emphasis is now on increasing the vaccination rate. The health district operates a mass vaccination site at Gwinnett Place Mall in the former Sears building, at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. Vaccines are also available at the health departments in Covington and Conyers.
“At the Health Department, our public health response is currently focused on making vaccine more widely available to our communities, and we are utilizing our staff to do that in our mass vaccination site and our health centers,” said Wasdin.
The health district operates a mass vaccination site at Gwinnett Place Mall in the former Sears building, at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. Vaccines are also available at the health departments in Covington and Conyers.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.