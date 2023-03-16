6233bf613b5ca.image.jpg

Conyers Mayor Vince Evans is shown here leading last year’s parade in Olde Town. This year's parade has been cancelled due to forecasts for inclement weather.

 Citizen file photo

The city of Conyers' World's Fastest Growing St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Friday, March 17 in Olde Town Conyers is cancelled due to a forecast fir rain and the threat of severe weather.

"We're very disappointed to cancel this homegrown celebration, but in monitoring the forecast and out of an abundance of caution for those who usually participate and attend, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the parade," said Director of Public Relations and Tourism Jennifer Edwards.

