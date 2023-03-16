...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL AND PARTS OF NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
south to southwest at 6-12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
The city of Conyers' World's Fastest Growing St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Friday, March 17 in Olde Town Conyers is cancelled due to a forecast fir rain and the threat of severe weather.
"We're very disappointed to cancel this homegrown celebration, but in monitoring the forecast and out of an abundance of caution for those who usually participate and attend, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the parade," said Director of Public Relations and Tourism Jennifer Edwards.
The World's Shortest Endurance Run sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rockdale County following the parade has also been cancelled, as well as the Trucks on the Tracks food truck event scheduled to follow the parade and run.
The Celtic Tavern will still hold its St. Patrick's Day celebration in the Olde Town Pavilion at 949 S. Main St. from 4-8 p.m. featuring music by The Stratocats, along with festive food and drink specials.
For information or questions, please call the Conyers Welcome Center at 770-602-2606. A calendar of events of upcoming spring events including the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival, April 20 Trucks on the Tracks event, and the Taste of Spring Festival on May 6, can be found at visitconyersga.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
