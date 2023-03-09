CONYERS — The Conyers St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans will step off at 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, with the World’s Fastest Growing St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Olde Town Conyers.
The parade, a Conyers tradition since 1980, will be led by Grand Marshal Mayor Vince Evans and accompanied by bagpiper Henry Frantz playing classic Irish tunes. Local businesses, organizations and school groups will also participate.
Dancers from the Drake Irish School of Dance in Norcross will perform during the parade and at the Olde Town Pavilion in Randal S. Mills City Center Park following the parade. Anyone who wishes to participate in the two-block walking parade is encouraged to meet at the corner of Main and Center streets by 4:45 p.m. There are no vehicles allowed in the parade. The event will be held rain or shine.
The annual crowning of a children’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade king and queen, best dressed pet, and winner of the leprechaun lookalike contest for adults will be announced at the Olde Town Pavilion. All guests are encouraged to dress in their best and most creative Irish attire.
Following the parade is the World’s Shortest Endurance Run sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rockdale County. The run, 0.1 mile in length from the Conyers Welcome Center to The Pointe on Railroad Street, begins with a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. Participants who enter will receive a T-shirt. Registration is still open for those interested in participating. For more information, visit www.rockdalerotary.org or visit the Conyers Welcome Center at 901 Railroad St. for an application.
“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of our most popular, homegrown events. Since it began, we have more fun reinventing the parade each year with creative entries and local characters getting into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day and just having a good time,” said Downtown Events and Business coordinator Sandy Daniels. “We welcome all of those who want to celebrate the spirit of the Irish to join us for a festive afternoon.”
Center, Commercial and Railroad streets will close at 3 p.m. Friday, March 17 for event staging. Commercial Street will remain closed following the parade featuring live music by the Stratocats. Grab dinner from the food trucks on-site and enjoy the music under the stars. Food trucks scheduled to appear (subject to change) include: Showtime Catering (BBQ, American, Cajun Creole), Egg Roll BoyZ (Asian fusion), Willie B’s Sisters (soul food), A Little Nauti Food Truck (seafood), The Patty Wagon (burgers), and Mrs. Rosa Latin Kitchen (Columbian food).
For more information, call the Conyers Welcome Center at 770-602-2606.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.