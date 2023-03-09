6233bf613b5ca.image.jpg

Conyers Mayor Vince Evans will once again serve as grand marshal for the Conyers St. Patrick's Day Parade, Friday, March 17. Evans is shown here leading last year's parade in Olde Town.

 Citizen file photo

CONYERS — The Conyers St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans will step off at 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, with the World’s Fastest Growing St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Olde Town Conyers.

The parade, a Conyers tradition since 1980, will be led by Grand Marshal Mayor Vince Evans and accompanied by bagpiper Henry Frantz playing classic Irish tunes. Local businesses, organizations and school groups will also participate.

