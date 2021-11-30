Rockdale County Public School System's 2022 Teacher of the Year Stacey Homer is shown with Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts and Board of Education Chair Mandy North following the Teacher of the Year Celebration.
CONYERS — Stacey Homer was named the Rockdale Public Schools 2022 Teacher of the Year during a celebration held in November.
Homer is a life-long Pine Street Elementary School Roadrunner who attended Pine Street as a student and is now in her 12th year of teaching at PSE. Homer said she always knew she wanted to be a teacher. As a young child, she would teach her dolls and stuffed animals and would request teaching supplies such as overhead projector transparencies and markers as Christmas gifts.
Homer taught second grade for 10 years, is currently an Early Intervention Program (EIP) teacher, and recently received her education specialist degree from Piedmont University.
When Homer is not teaching, she enjoys being active outdoors on the lake, exercising, and spending time with her family, new niece, boyfriend, four cats, two dogs, and two tanks of fish.
In October Homer was named one of the top three finalists for Rockdale Teacher of the Year, along with Rachel Fisher and Cayla Hicks. Fisher is in her 21st year of teaching and has spent her whole teaching career as a Rockdale County High School Bulldog. Hicks is a first-grade teacher at Lorraine Elementary. This is her third year in Lorraine Elementary but her fifth year teaching overall.
In addition to these three finalists, all of the county’s school-level Teachers of the Year were recognized at the November celebration.
Speakers at the celebration included Rockdale County Board of Education Chairwoman Mandy North, Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, and last year's RCPS Teacher of the Year Jesse Smith of the Rockdale Career Academy. Presenters included Susan Paul Smith of the RCPS Foundation and Rockdale County Commissioner Doreen Williams.
Homer will now go on to compete with other Teacher of the Year district winners for the state title.
