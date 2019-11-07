CONYERS - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting following a standoff with a shooting suspect in the Milstead community Thursday evening. Two men were shot early Thursday afternoon, which eventually led to the standoff. One of the men died from his wounds at a local hospital, but the condition of the second victim is not known at this time.
According to one Atlanta news media outlet, a Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy has also been transported to Wellstone Atlanta Medical center. It is not known at this time if the deputy’s injury is related to the standoff. The status of the suspect in the standoff is also not known as this time.
The incident began at approximately 12:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon when deputies responded to a person shot call in the area of Broad and Spring streets. When they arrived they located the two shooting victims.
Witnesses were able to identify a person of interest. A joint search between the Sheriff’s Office and the Conyers Police Department located the person of interest barricaded in a house on Hill Street in close proximity to the shooting location.
The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene and were in contact with the suspect for several hours. According to Sheriff’s Office PIO Lee Thomas, there were no hostages inside with the suspect. Details surrounding the end of the standoff were not immediately available.
Some residents in the area were evacuated from their homes and relocated to a safe area, while others were prohibited from going to their residences while the scene remained active.
The Citizen will provide more information once it becomes available.