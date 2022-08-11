A law enforcement standoff with a man who attempted to breach the FBI's field office in Cincinnati on Thursday has ended with the suspect dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lt. Nathan Dennis said that after negotiations failed, law enforcement officers tried to take suspect into custody, but the suspect raised a gun at authorities and was fatally shot.

CNN's Evan Perez, Chuck Johnston and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

