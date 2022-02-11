COVINGTON — Eastside High School senior and Newton County Career Academy STEM student Rivash Deepnarain has been named STAR Student for the Newton County School System.
In addition to earning the highest SAT score at Eastside, Deepnarain also had the highest score in the school system — 1530 out of 1600.
In addition to his studies with NCSS, including Advanced Placement calculus, U.S. history, world history, and physics, Deepnarain has participated in dual enrollment with both Point University and Georgia Tech. Despite his heavy academic load, Deepnarain has made time for extra-curricular activities including TSA, tennis, and STEM Council. Deepnarain also volunteers his time at Rockdale Tennis Center.
Deepnarain has been accepted to attend both Georgia Tech and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He’s waiting to hear back from Stanford and Cal Tech before making his final decision. Deepnarain’s plan is to major in mechanical engineering to ultimately become a race engineer for the F1 motorsport industry.
Deepnarain chose his calculus teacher, Joshua Cook, as his STAR Teacher. This is Cook’s third time being selected a STAR Teacher. When asked why he chose Cook, Deepnarain said, “He really pushed me because I took precalculus with him and he encouraged me to take that big step to BC calculus, which had never been done, as this was his first year teaching it. But he really believed in me and motivated me and helped me do well. He really went out of his way to help me.”
STAR Students have also been named at Alcovy High School and Newton County High School. In order to qualify for STAR Student, the student must have the highest SAT score at their school and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
ALCOVY HIGH SCHOOL
Brianna Francis is a senior at Alcovy High School and the NCCA STEM Institute and she was named Alcovy High School’s Star Student after scoring 1390 out of 1600 on the SAT. Francis has taken several Advanced Placement classes during her high school career, including biology, macroeconomics, world history, American government, physics, calculus, English literature, and world literature. In addition to her studies, Francis participated in numerous extra-curricular activities, including FBLA, FFA, HOSA, and Student Council. During her spare time, she also enjoys playing the piano.
Francis has applied to and been accepted to both Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia. Although she hasn’t finalized her selection, she is leaning towards attending UGA where she would possibly major in biotechnology. She has a lofty career goal of becoming a biotechnician to make prosthetic limbs.
Francis selected her 12th grade science teacher, Laura Lambert, of the Newton College & Career Academy, as her STAR Teacher. This is Lambert’s second time being named a STAR Teacher. When asked why she selected Lambert, Francis stated, “She’s given me so many opportunities and so many resources to explore my interests. I take her fourth-level biotech class that’s a research and development class where she gives you all the researches in the lab and lets you pursue whatever you want to. She helps you every step of the way, and it’s so amazing that she is able to do that for every single one of her students and I know that that takes a lot of effort so it’s something I definitely appreciate her for.”
NEWTON HIGH SCHOOL
Amara Igwilo is a senior at the Academy of Liberal Arts at Newton High School. She is also Newton High School’s 2022 STAR Student, after scoring 1270 out of 1600 on the SAT in one sitting. During her high school career, Igwilo has participated in numerous extracurricular activities including SGA, National Honor Society, and Beta Club. She has also served as a Newton High School football cheerleader and worked as the social media manager for both cheerleading and Lady Rams basketball.
Igwilo has taken several AP classes, including human geography, psychology, world history, U.S. history, literature, language, calculus, statistics, government, computer science, micro and macroeconomics, biology, and environmental science.
Igwilo has been accepted to numerous universities, including the University of Georgia, Auburn University, North Carolina A&T, Mercer, Berry, Baylor, University of Tennessee, Texas A&M, University of South Carolina, and University of Minnesota, although she has not made her final decision. Igwilo’s goal is to major in animal science or marine biology to become a mixed animal veterinarian.
Igwilo chose her Advanced Placement environmental science teacher, Virginia Moulder, as her STAR Teacher. This is Moulder’s second time being named a STAR Teacher. When asked why she chose Moulder, Igwilo stated, “She’s really made a big impact on my life. She has sparked my career interest, and I enjoy her class a lot. She makes it fun, and the material is very interesting.”
“These STAR students are indicative of the high-quality, high-caliber students we have in Newton County,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “We commend Brianna, Amara, and Rivash for staying the course and demonstrating what one can accomplish through hard work and discipline. In addition, we thank the parents, teachers and leaders who have supported these students through the years.”
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program is sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation. Since its inception, the STAR program has honored nearly 28,500 students and the teachers they have selected as having had the most influence on their academic success.
