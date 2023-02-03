328859734_1188894785320940_6704651553018223007_n.jpg

Newton County School System’s STAR Students and STAR Teachers shown here, l-r, are Newton High School STAR Student Dhakiya Knights and STAR Teacher Laura Lambert, Eastside High School STAR Teacher Ryan Allred and STAR Student Joseph Cloer, and Alcovy STAR Student Savannah Stanton and Teacher Michele Nichols with school system Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey.

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Kiwanis Club of Covington have announced the STAR Students and STAR Teachers for 2023. In order to obtain the STAR designation, high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT, a national college entrance exam some colleges and universities utilize to measure critical thinking skills students need for academic success in college.

The SAT assesses how well students analyze and solve problems and is typically taken by high school juniors and seniors. Each section of the SAT is scored on a scale of 200 to 800, with the current version of the exam worth a total of 1,600 points. In order to qualify for STAR Student, the student must also be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.

