Newton County School System’s STAR Students and STAR Teachers shown here, l-r, are Newton High School STAR Student Dhakiya Knights and STAR Teacher Laura Lambert, Eastside High School STAR Teacher Ryan Allred and STAR Student Joseph Cloer, and Alcovy STAR Student Savannah Stanton and Teacher Michele Nichols with school system Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey.
COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Kiwanis Club of Covington have announced the STAR Students and STAR Teachers for 2023. In order to obtain the STAR designation, high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT, a national college entrance exam some colleges and universities utilize to measure critical thinking skills students need for academic success in college.
The SAT assesses how well students analyze and solve problems and is typically taken by high school juniors and seniors. Each section of the SAT is scored on a scale of 200 to 800, with the current version of the exam worth a total of 1,600 points. In order to qualify for STAR Student, the student must also be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
Newton County School System’s three high school STAR Students and their STAR Teachers are:
ALCOVY HIGH SCHOOL — Savannah Stanton and Michele Nichols
Savannah Stanton is a senior at Alcovy High School, and she was named Alcovy High School’s STAR Student after scoring 1,230 out of 1,600 on the SAT. Stanton has taken AP Computer Science Principles and World History at Alcovy High School. She has also completed 42 credit hours and is currently working on seven more hours at Georgia State Perimeter College. In her spare time, she tutors different math subjects such as algebra I, algebra II, and calculus.
Stanton has applied to Florida State University, the University of Chicago, and the University of Georgia. Her goal is to major in mathematics with a minor in chemistry. She would like to attain a master’s degree with an emphasis in actuarial science and work her way up to a high position at an actuarial firm.
Stanton selected her 11th-grade American literature teacher, Michele Nichols, as her STAR Teacher. This is Nichols’ second time being named a STAR Teacher. When asked why she selected Nichols, Stanton said, “I selected Mrs. Nichols because she was the first teacher I ever had at Alcovy, along with my most memorable. Her class was always a pleasant learning environment, along with a safe space where I feel like I could talk to her about anything.”
NEWTON HIGH SCHOOL — Dhakiya Knights and Laura Lambert
Dhakiya Knights is a senior at Newton High School and the NCCA STEM Institute. She is also Newton High School’s 2023 STAR Student, after scoring 1,450 out of 1,600 on the SAT in one sitting. During her high school career, Knights has participated in numerous extracurricular activities including HOSA, Beta Club, National Honor Society, Tennis and the STEM Council. She is also on the Associate Board of Directors at the Newton College & Career Academy.
Knights has taken several AP classes, including psychology, world history, U.S. history, language & composition, calculus, biology, literature, macroeconomics, seminar, and statistics.
Knights has applied to numerous universities, including Yale, Columbia, New York University, Duke, Johns Hopkins, Mercer, Georgia College & State University, Georgia State University, Wesleyan, Baylor, Augusta, Emory, Cornell, and Harvard. Her plan is to major in either neuroscience or psychology, depending on which school she ultimately attends. She would also like to minor in communications. Knights’ career goal is to become a physician and biomedical researcher.
Knights chose her Advanced Placement biology teacher, Laura Lambert, as her STAR Teacher. This is Lambert’s second time being named a STAR Teacher. When asked why she chose Lambert, Knights said, “I have had Ms. Lambert all four years and through it all she has been one of my top supporters. She is always there pushing; she’s a driving force yet down to earth and humble. She’s a teacher I can sit down and have a conversation with and be seen.”
EASTSIDE HIGH SCHOOL — Joseph Cloer and Mr. Ryan Allred
Joseph Cloer is a senior at Eastside High School and NCCA STEM Institute. Cloer is not only Eastside High School’s 2023 STAR Student, he is also Newton County School System’s 2023 STAR Student, as he posted the highest SAT score in the district—a stellar 1,470 out of 1,600. Cloer has taken several Advanced Placement courses during his high school career, including world history, U.S. history, language & composition, physics, seminar, literature, statistics, computer science, and macroeconomics. He is also very involved in extra-curricular activities, including Cross Country, TSA, and Theater. He has served as the captain of both the math team and the academic team and is a member of both the Oxford Acting Company and the Oxford Youth Singers.
Cloer has already been accepted to Kennesaw State University; however, his ultimate goal is to attend Georgia Tech, where he would like to pursue a major in computer science with a minor in math. Cloer’s career goal is to become a programmer or computer designer.
Cloer chose engineering teacher Ryan Allred as his STAR Teacher. This is Allred’s fourth time being selected a STAR Teacher. When asked why he chose Allred, Cloer said, “Mr. Allred has been there for me and helped me figure out what I want to do in the future. He’s the one who guided me on the path to computer science.”
“These STAR students are indicative of the high-quality, high-caliber students we have in Newton County,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “We commend Savannah, Dhakiya, and Joseph for staying the course and demonstrating what one can accomplish through hard work and discipline. In addition, we thank the parents, teachers, and leaders who have supported these students through the years.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
