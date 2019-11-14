CONYERS — "Our customers are one-of-a-kind," said Kimberly Reed, Community Outreach lead at the Conyers Starbucks on Highway 138.
For the month of October, Reed and store manager Jasmine Montgomery made a store initiative, setting up donation jars and boxes around the store in effort to raise money for Piedmont Rockdale.
"Our store is not labeled as a community store, but I think we should be," said Montgomery. "Our customer culture is really great and this endeavor was only the beginning."
The store also hung pink ribbons on the windows in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
In one month, the store collected $600.
Piedmont Rockdale leadership including Richard Tanzella, CEO, Blake Watts, Executive Director of Operations and Melanie McGriff, Executive Director of Patient Services visited the store Wednesday afternoon to say thank-you to Montgomery and Reed.
"Its good to know that we could do something to support our community," said Reed.
Reed has worked with Starbucks for more than 12 years, and Montgomery recently celebrated her one year as store manager.
To support Piedmont Rockdale, visit www.piedmont.org/about-piedmont-healthcare/foundation-and-giving/ways-to-give/foundation-ways-to-give.
To learn more about Starbucks' social impact, visit www.starbucks.com/responsibility.