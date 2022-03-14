ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Economic Development Monday shared the creation of four committees to ensure public input into a variety of factors involved in the planning stages for the 7,500-job Rivian project at Stanton Springs North. Local and state committee members represent a wide cross-section of all four Joint Development Authority (JDA) counties, and volunteered or agreed to serve in this capacity. Meetings are being planned for each of the committees within the Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton county area for planning and public input.
As outlined in GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson’s Feb. 21 letter related to implementation of the Rivian project in agreement with the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton Counties (JDA), committees will focus on four areas: Workforce Development; Local Business Engagement; Site Design and Environmental; and Quality of Life, which contains subgroups covering Civic Engagement, Public Benefits, and Land Conservation. Committee members were chosen with input from both local and state officials to ensure a diversity of location and based on relevant positions related to their committees. They will be staffed by relevant state departments with appropriate subject matter and technical expertise and will be assisted by a combination of private and public sector representation. Meetings will be public, with appropriate advance public notice given.
“Rivian selected Stanton Springs North for a variety of reasons, including its distinctive beauty and the region’s welcoming environment. We will work with the JDA and the local community as Rivian continues to go above and beyond in becoming part of the fabric of the community before even one shovel goes in the ground,” said Wilson. “The four committees announced today provide diverse representation from across communities in the four counties that will each be directly impacted by this generational project. Many thanks to the representatives who will serve as part of this process to help ensure that local considerations and community voices are heard as Rivian begins to build its new Georgia home.”
The state of Georgia will step in to drive the Rivian Automotive project forward, removing the development from the rezoning requirements of public hearings and votes by local planning boards and boards of commissioners.
In response to a Feb. 18 letter from the JDA of Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton Counties, Wilson issued a response letter and a statement sharing that the state of Georgia would take leadership in the Rivian project, working collectively with all four counties to ensure a unified and streamlined approach to project development to ensure consistent, uniform conditions across the site. This committee system will ensure direct coordination of considerations from across multiple jurisdictions and land parcels, and the public feedback process will allow all communities to have a voice across the decision-making process. The state has committed to continuously work with city and county governments to ensure that every concern is heard, and every question is answered.
“Thanks to the work of this community over the years, Rivian recognized Georgia and Stanton Springs North as the ideal place to create 7,500 American manufacturing jobs. This generational opportunity will bring our community better wages and better jobs that will lead to a stronger tax base to support investment in schools, roads, and the local economy,” said Jerry Silvio, chairman, JDA. “We look forward to partnering with the State and these committees to ensure the best interests of our community and natural environment are incorporated into the plans for this project. While there is much work to be done, our priority is to bring the community together and unite around the benefits of building American-made, electric cars in Georgia.”
The state has also agreed to ensure that this project follows locally required standards pertaining to water quality, groundwater recharge and runoff, and all local environmental ordinances. These requirements will be built into the overarching agreement between the State of Georgia, the JDA, and Rivian. Additionally, conserving buffers, wildlife habitat, and outdoor recreation around the site is a high priority for local partners and Rivian. GDEcD will partner with local conservation organizations and area elected officials in pursuing this goal.
Information regarding the dates and location of meetings will be available at www.georgia.org/rivian, along with committee assignments. Each committee will have a designated official staff lead coordinator and assistants, named below, along with a representative from Rivian participating. After final meetings conclude, recommendations will be developed by the committees and reported to the state and Rivian.
Workforce Development Committee:
Mission Statement: To meet current and future workforce needs for Rivian and other existing industries as well as for future prospects within the region. To effectively plan for future workforce growth and demand and address key issues like wages, in-demand careers, and industry trends with input from the private sector. To coordinate with K-12 systems, the University System of Georgia, and the Technical College System of Georgia to identify necessary training programs are in place and a sufficient pipeline of future workers will exist to meet industry needs.
Staff lead: Mark Peavy, assistant commissioner, Secondary Education Initiatives, Technical College System of Georgia
Assistant: Asher Dozier, vice president of Economic Development, Newton County Industrial Development Authority
Local Business Engagement Committee:
Mission Statement: To identify and engage local businesses with the opportunity to provide goods and services from Rivian and its suppliers. Such opportunities include those provided directly from Rivian, as well as indirect opportunities resulting from Rivian’s location (i.e. suppliers, indirect demands like housing and retail).
Staff lead: Hank Evans, director, Project Implementation and Corporate Development, Georgia Department of Economic Development
Assistant: Naceo Denney, area manager, Georgia Power
Site Design and Environmental Committee:
Mission Statement: To have subject matter experts provide feedback to ensure that Rivian’s site and operation meets requisite State, Federal, and local ordinances to protect the environment and communities. To provide feedback on site design such that design and operation maximize positive impacts on the community and minimize any negative impacts.
Staff lead: John Eunice, deputy director, Environmental Protection Division, Georgia Department of Natural Resources
Assistant: Charna Parker, director, Walton County Planning and Development
Quality of Life Committee:
Mission Statement: To identify opportunities for Rivian to participate in local civic engagement and other public benefits that will positively impact the local communities. To identify opportunities locally and across the State of Georgia for land conservation initiatives.
Subcommittees: Civic Engagement, Public Benefits, Land Conservation
Staff lead: Rusty Haygood, deputy commissioner, Community Development & Finance, Georgia Department of Community Affairs
Civic Engagement Assistant: Kristen Miller, senior regional director, Georgia Department of Economic Development
Public Benefits Assistant: Beth Eavenson, regional representative, Georgia Department of Community Affairs
Land Conservation Assistant: Rope Roberts, Northeast Region Economic Development manager, Georgia Power
