Jennifer Cline, right, accepts the 2022 Chief Justice Harris Hines Award for Outstanding Advocacy for Children in Dependency Proceedings. Also shown, l-r) are 2021-22 State Bar of Georgia President Elizabeth L. Fite, Nicki Vaughan, Ira Foster and Justice Charlie Bethel of the Supreme Court of Georgia.
ATLANTA – Attorney Jennifer N. Cline of the Cline Law Office in Covington and Rockdale County Juvenile Court was honored with the 2022 Chief Justice Harris Hines Award for Outstanding Advocacy for Children in Dependency Proceedings, presented June 3 during the Annual Meeting of the State Bar of Georgia.
Sponsored by the Committee on Justice for Children of the Supreme Court of Georgia and the Office of the Child Advocate of Georgia, the award is presented to one lawyer and one case manager for outstanding advocacy for children in dependency proceedings. Cline received the award for 2022 along with Katie Hamm, a case manager with the Division of Family & Children Services in Hall County.
The award was established in 2017 and is named in honor of the late Chief Justice Harris Hines, who led the Committee on Justice for Children for many years and who made improving the juvenile justice system and protecting children in need a major priority throughout his decades-long tenure on the bench.
