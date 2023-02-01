Clarence Cuthpert Jr Picture.jpg

Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr.

CONYERS — Rockdale County Chief State Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr. has been appointed chairman of the Budget and Personnel Committee of the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution.

The appointment was made Feb. 1 by Judge M. Cindy Morris, chairman of the commission.

