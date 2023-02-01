CONYERS — Rockdale County Chief State Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr. has been appointed chairman of the Budget and Personnel Committee of the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution.
The appointment was made Feb. 1 by Judge M. Cindy Morris, chairman of the commission.
“I am honored that the current commission chair, Judge Morris, appointed me as chair of the Budget and Personnel Committee,” said Cuthpert. “Because I believe that the Alternative Dispute Resolution process is essential to ensuring fairness and equality to all, and improving the efficiency of our courts, I will continue to serve on the commission in this and other capacities.”
Cuthpert was first appointed to the commission in April 2020 by former Georgia Supreme Court Justice Harold Melton. He was the first Probate Court judge to serve on the commission and served on the commission’s Outreach Committee.
Cuthpert was elected Probate Court judge of Rockdale County in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. He was appointed to fill a vacancy on the State Court bench by Gov. Brian Kemp in February 2021 and was elected to the seat in May 2022.
The Office of Dispute Resolution works to help courts speed resolution of disputes, prevent overcrowding and save taxpayers' money. The commission encourages alternatives to traditional litigation, giving litigants lower-cost choices for resolving differences and reserving court resources for cases that cannot be resolved without judge or jury.
Cuthpert holds a bachelor’s degree from Savannah State University, a master’s in public administration from Georgia Southern University, and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University. Previously, he worked as a managing partner for Cuthpert & Associates P.C., associate city attorney for the city of Atlanta, and associate attorney for Lester B. Johnson III, P.C.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
